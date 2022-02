Zaake should be found liable for misconduct - Mapenduzi

Bardege Layibi Division MP, Ojala Mapenduzi has asked the Committee on Rules Discipline and Privileges to find Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake liable for offensive communication, against the person of Deputy Speaker Anita Among and the institution of parliament. However, the petitioners were told on Tuesday that the committee had no power to remove Zaake from the parliamentary commission.