Why eastern DRC is a hotbed of armed conflicts

International relations experts argue that the protracted conflicts in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo are a result of the favorable terrain and abundant presence of minerals on which different armed groups survive. Dr. Ashad Ssentongo an expert in international relations and conflict resolution tells NTV’s Sudhir Byaruhanga that the poverty-enduring citizenry in the eastern part of Congo leaves them prone to buy the rebels ideology that resistance can help change the state of affairs.