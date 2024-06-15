Vice President tips Iteso on not rushing to sell land

Vice President Maj. Jessica Alupo has cautioned the people of Teso against rushing to sell off their land, following recent oil discoveries there, but instead preserve it for the future generation. Alupo made the call at Katakwi District headquarters during a celebration of over seventy local farmers, who completed a training program on animal management and milk value addition by the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and fisheries. The program sought to enhance the farmer's livestock management skills.