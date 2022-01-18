UPDF builds ferry to ease travel to Congo

The Uganda National Roads Authority and the UPDF are working together on construction works for a ferry that will connect landing sites in Haibaale in Rwebisengo sub-county Ntoroko district and Burasi in Eastern DRC. Operation Shujaa communication officer Maj. Peter Mugisa said this comes as the UPDF and Congolese forces hunt down ADF rebels in the neighbouring country’s forests of Virunga and Ituri. It is envisaged that once the ferry becomes operational, transport and communication will be eased.