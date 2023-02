UNRA apologizes for delayed road lighting at K’la-Entebbe expressway

The Uganda National Roads Authority has apologized to road users for the delays in the completion of the lighting of sections of the Northern bypass and Entebbe Expressway. Part of the unfinished works includes lighting the roads which affects the visibility of the users. However, as WALTER MWESIGYE reports, legal minds have indicated that it is possible to hold the government accountable for the delays.