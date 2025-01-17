Underage girls sold for goats and cows in the open

At Bario Market, Abok Sub- County in Oyam District, the unthinkable happens where a family looking for a girl to marry carries cows and goats to this market at the border with Omoro District. And here just as in normal trade transactions, another family will bring an underage girl to the same market, in the hope of securing cows and goats in exchange. And just like that it is assumed that a marriage has happened since one family has secured a bride after paying what goes for dowry.