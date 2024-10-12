Ugandan youth set off for Tanzania to celebrate legacy of Julius Nyerere

Several Pan-Africanist youths have set off for Butiama in Tanzania, the home of former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere. The first group, comprised of students, businesspeople, politicians, and other Ugandans, left Kampala last night. The students took off from Makerere University aboard the Ugandan-made Kayoola Bus, led by Dr. Ronex Tendo, who explained why they were making a pilgrimage to the home of the former Tanzanian President. The acting deputy director of operations in the Uganda Police, Commissioner Simon Peter Okosh, assured the pilgrims of security while encouraging them to learn Kiswahili.