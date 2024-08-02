Uganda Red Cross, Ecobank partner to boost humanitarian aid for vulnerable communities

The Uganda Red Cross Society has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ecobank Uganda Limited to extend humanitarian support to vulnerable communities. Under this three-year strategic plan, Ecobank and the Uganda Red Cross will collaborate to promote community initiatives in health, disaster response and management, blood donation, and sanitation. Uganda Red Cross General Secretary Robert Kwesiga emphasized the need for corporate organizations to support the Red Cross, especially as the frequency of disasters increases.