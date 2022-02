Uganda receives Shs634Bn World Bank grant for COVID-19 response

Uganda will receive 180.3 million US dollars approximately 634 billion shillings as part of a world bank grant for the ongoing COVID-19 response and emergency preparedness project. The funds will be used to procure vaccines, scale disease surveillance among others. Minister of finance Matia Kasaija witnessed the signing of the grant in the presence of the World Bank country manager Mukami Kariuki