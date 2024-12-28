Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union calls for reversal of foreign employment ban

The leadership at the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has highlighted a year of highs and lows as 2024 comes to an end, pointing to the increasing needs of the professionals to improve their working conditions. Their president, Justus Cherop, wants the government to reverse the foreign employment ban that bars nurses and midwives from seeking employment abroad amidst an economy that can't absorb all of them, leaving many idle. Cherop and his colleagues addressed the media earlier today.