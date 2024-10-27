Tragic drowning of two children in Kasese

Two children, aged 11 and four, tragically drowned in the flooded River Sebwe in Muramba village, Bugoye sub-county, Kasese district, last evening as they attempted to cross the river with their mother after returning from the garden. The elder of the two children, who was carrying his younger brother, lost his footing and fell into the raging waters, which had risen due to the recent heavy rains in the area. A third child, who was grazing goats nearby, was rescued by locals after being stranded by the rising waters.