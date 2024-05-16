Suspect who attacked businessman in Nateete arrested

Police have arrested a man who attacked a businessman at a milling plant in Nateete, Rubaga division in Kampala on Monday. Ashraf Kizza who had attempted to steal money from Sam Turyahikayo was arrested in Kyotera district. He was returned to the the mill's cashier's office to reconstruct the attempted murder. Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says his aim was to attack his boss Bashir Ssekiwunga who had promised him ten million shillings.