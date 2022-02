Street vendors’ organizations seek concessions from KCCA

Leaders from 42 Kampala vendors organisations have today asked Kampala Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda and KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka to allow them a Sunday. They also want to be allowed to operate during evening hours starting at 5pm. The call came during a meeting with at the KCCA Gardens. In response, Kabanda promised that some of their concerns would be addressed but after negotiation leasing with city planners.