STATUS OF CITIES: Gulu city optimistic about development prospects

Perhaps, among the regional cities, Gulu is the one where infrastructural developments, especially road works are more visible to the eye. Although the City faces the same structural and funding challenges that others are experiencing, the difference is that there is an ambitious plan to turn the city’s fortunes around. Whether this is a realistic view or whether it is just reaching for the sky is yet to be seen. But with an increase in local revenue collection, the business community is stepping up to try and fill the funding shortfall.