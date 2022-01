Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana lawyers plan to seek bail in Arua court

Erias Lukwago, a lawyer for the two members of parliament Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya says that the court of appeal has allotted a date for the hearing of the appeal for their bail hearing in Arua City. The MPs are also seeking to have their hearings transferred to Kampala from Masaka, on account of the cost of travelling there.