Speaker Among urges unity among MPs at requiem for Minister Mateke

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has urged Members of Parliament to care, embrace love for each other as the only way to promote unity among legislators in such challenging times. Her call came as Parliament held a special requiem service for the fallen former State Minister of Defence Sarah Mateke - who died on Saturday - due to heart complications. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, called on MPs and mourners to take good care of their bodies as one way to prolong their stay on earth.