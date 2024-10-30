Shared household work reduces poverty, violence

Findings from a new study on unpaid care work in Uganda indicate that domestic violence and poverty are decreasing in households where couples share household tasks. The study, titled "Shifting Social Norms on Unpaid Care and Domestic Work," conducted by the Economic Policy Research Centre in conjunction with Uganda Women’s Network and Care International Uganda, shows that when couples work together, it promotes harmony and allows them to engage in more productive activities, thereby reducing violence and poverty.