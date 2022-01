SEGIRINYA, SEWANYANA CASE: State attorney says he is living in fear

The state prosecutor in a murder case against the two legislators- Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya- has told the court that he is receiving deaths threats and fears for his life. Richard Birivumbuka told Masaka grade one magistrate Phillip Nzwebe that the threats are coming from supporters of the MPs who were arrested in September after a string of murders in the Greater Masaka region.