Rwamwanja refugee settlement is being degraded

Kamwenge authorities have raised concern over the increasing degradation of the environment in Rwamwanja refugee settlements. According to Julius Kamuza, the Assistant Settlement Commandant of Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement, the camp has close to 100,000 refugees which is leading to degradation of the environment. This was during the launch of sustainable climate resilient communities through women and youth empowerment that will be implemented by SOS Children villages.