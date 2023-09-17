Rotary Clubs partner with Church of Uganda for $77,000 plastic recycling plant

The Rotary Club of Nkumba and Kajjansi has partnered with the Church of Uganda to launch a $77,000 plastic recycling plant project aimed at supporting environmental conservation. The plant's construction has been ongoing for six months in Ssekiwunga, Kajjansi. Additionally, it will serve as an employment hub, with a target of providing job opportunities for over 100 youth. The one-acre land for the project was generously donated by St. Mark Church of Uganda in Ssekiwunga.