Public servants' July salaries delayed until August 6

Public servants will experience a delay in the payment of their July salaries until the 6th of August due to ongoing system upgrades, according to a letter from Catherine Bitarakwate, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service. The system upgrade aims to ensure accuracy in payroll processing by automating validation controls. Additionally, Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate confirmed that public servants in ministries, departments, and agencies affected by ongoing mergers will continue to receive their salaries until new appointments are made.