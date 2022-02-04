PROTEST GONE BAD : 14 KCCA Councillors, speaker dispatched to Kitalya

Fourteen councillors of KCCA, including the speaker Zahara Luyirika and her deputy Nasur Masaba, have been remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons after they were charged with inciting violence. The councillors were arrested in Kampala yesterday as they walked to meet vendors who were evicted from the streets in January.NTV's Raymond Tamale reports that the councillors were first taken to City Hall Court and later taken to Buganda road court.