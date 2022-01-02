Prime Minister Nabbanja advises Kakumiro residents to plan for the new year

The prime minister of Uganda Robinah Nabanja has challenged families to plan and set targets in the New Year to have meaningful growth and development of the country. Nabbanja made the remarks while addressing Christians at several churches in Kakumiro district including Bukumi and Bujojo Catholic Churches. Nabbanja, who was tough, says that families need to always sit together and plan for the year so that they can evaluate their efforts to increase their household incomes. Nabbanja says that the government is determined to reduce the percentage of Ugandans outside the money economy through interventions such as the parish development model.