President's office probes leadership conflicts in Fort Portal city

The Office of the President is probing leadership conflicts between politicians and civil servants in Fort Portal City Council. The accusations revolve around corruption and mismanagement. A team of officials from the Office of the President, led by Fred Bamwine, the Commissioner in the President's Office, has interacted with the leadership of Fort Portal City to iron out their differences. Paul Batanda, the Fort Portal City Clerk, said that within four years, the city has had seven accounting officers, which points to a serious leadership problem in the city.