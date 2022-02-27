Police report increase in cattle theft after police patrol crashed

Nakasongola district has registered an increase in cattle theft due to the shortage of Police patrol vehicles. According to Phillip Mukasa, the Nakasongola District Police Commander, on average a total of 15 cases of cattle theft are reported monthly. Mukasa says they cannot respond to calls immediately as the Police patrol vehicle which they had was involved in an accident five months ago and it's grounded in the garage. The revelation came as the Deputy Director of Research, Planning and Development Timothy Halango was commissioning a newly constructed office block for Nakasongola CPS. The Outgoing RPC for Savana Region Susan Nalwoga revealed that the number of police officers in Nakasongola is also limited given the huge population they are supposed to man.