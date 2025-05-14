Police release 2026 elections guidelines to clarify rules of engagement

The Uganda Police Force says its working on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide security personnel during the operations ahead of the 2026 general elections. These SOPs are expected to help officers know rules of engagement for them, as well as other stakeholders, to know their boundaries. Director of Operations, Frank Mwesigwa, said the guidelines aim to create a better working relationship and avoid conflicts. But he warns those intending to cause trouble. He made the remarks while meeting the Equal Opportunities Commission.