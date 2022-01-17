Police faults schools on fire fighting equipment

Police has summoned the proprietor of New Crest Junior School at Kibedi as well as the KCCA school inspector in Kawempe division in regards to a fire that engulfed this school over the weekend. Preliminary investigations have revealed that neglect on the part of the school might have contributed to the loss of lives of 4 pupils and leaving 3 with serious injuries. Police has also cordoned off the school premises as it continues with its investigations into this incident.