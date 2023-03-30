Police block women’s day celebrations organised by opposition

Chaos erupted in Butayunja sub-county, Mityana District as Police intervened to halt Women's Day celebrations organised by Opposition leaders. The leaders including the Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala, were met with teargas and water cannon. However, there was a similar event organised by the National Resistance Movement Party that was never interrupted by the Police. The Mityana District Police Commander, Swaib Taban, stated that the Police had not been notified of this gathering by the Opposition leaders.