Parliament approves 2025-2026 budget amid concerns

Parliament has today approved the Budget Framework Paper for the 2025/2026 financial year, amounting to 57.4 trillion shillings, despite concerns that it contradicts the National Development Plan 4, which runs until the 2029/2030 financial year. Several lawmakers argue that this inconsistency violates the Public Finance Management Act. MPs also raised concerns over limited allocations to critical sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure, questioning the government’s prioritization in the budget. These issues emerged as lawmakers debated both the majority and minority reports from the Budget Committee before the framework was approved.