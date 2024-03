Over 300 repatriated to Napak

At least 308 Karamojong street children, previously residing on Kampala's streets, have been repatriated back home and are now enrolled in schools in Napak district. The majority of these children, aged between 6 to 11 years, have been enrolled in Lotome Girls and Lokodikodio Primary Schools. The new learners were taken off ahead of the just concluded NAM summit.