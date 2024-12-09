Opposition party leaders want Besigye charges dropped

Top opposition party leaders today signed a joint statement condemning the recent abduction, detention, and trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Kamulegeya Lutale in the general court martial. Citing six reasons in their document, they say the charges against the two should be dropped and their immediate release ordered. The politicians added that Besigye and Lutale should not be transferred to civilian courts, as they also lack the jurisdiction to try the alleged offenses. The move came during a media engagement at Parliament.