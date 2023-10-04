Omusinga Wesley Mumbere returns home after 7 years

After seven years without setting foot in his kingdom, Omusinga Wesley Mumbere is finally returning home today. There is pomp and merrymaking in Kasese town as hundreds of Omusinga's subjects line up on the streets to welcome him. In November 2016, the Omusinga, along with more than 200 of his subjects and royal guards, was arrested after the UPDF raided his Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese town. Earlier this year, all charges, including murder, terrorism, treason, malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, were dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.