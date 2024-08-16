Nurses, midwives call for supplementary budget to deploy medical Interns

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has joined other stakeholders in demanding a supplementary budget to address the deployment of medical interns. Over 1,000 medical interns, including doctors, nurses, and dentists, have not been deployed. The Ministry of Health says it needs an additional 18.8 billion shillings to absorb all eligible interns, but this amount does not cover the cost of recruiting additional specialists to supervise them.