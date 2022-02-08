NUP mobilizers to sue Gen Kandiho over abuse

Busindi Samuel Masereka a torture victim hailing from Kasese District has today, in Company of his Lawyers from PACE Advocates, filed a case in the High Court Civil Division of Kampala seeking justice for alleged torture at the hands of Officers of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Mbuya. Masereka, who is a Member of the National Unity Platform Party, sued the Attorney General of Government and Major Gen. Abel Kandiho further asking Court to declare that Torture is a crime; and hold, not only the State but the individual officers, who continue to do this accountable.