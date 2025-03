NRM party MPs hold meet with Buvuma island residents

Today, a section of MPs subscribing to the National Resistance Movement Party and a number of ministers have gathered at Majo Ssaza grounds in Buvuma District to explain the government's achievements to the locals. However, as JUMA KIIRYA reports, the legislators are also looking to lay the ground for the ruling party to regain its popularity in Buganda, with just months to the start of the campaigns.