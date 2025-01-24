Norbert Mao urges border districts to prioritize security

Justice Minister Norbert Mao has urged border districts in Uganda to prioritize protecting the country's territorial integrity, ensuring respect for borders by neighboring countries like South Sudan and the DR Congo. Mao expressed concern over the lawlessness in Koboko and parts of Arua, where armed groups, allegedly supported by leaders from neighboring countries, cause chaos. His remarks were made during the ongoing 18th Provincial Prayer Peace Week in Koboko Municipality, attended by the faithful from Gulu, Nebbi, Arua, and Lira dioceses.