Museveni, President Hassan Commission Trans-Border Power Plant

President Museveni was joined by Tanzania's leader Samia Suluhu Hassan to commission the Kikagate - Mulongo hydro-power plant, located along River Kagera in south western Uganda. The 14 megawatt trans-border hydroelectric power project was developed under a bilateral agreement between Tanzania and Uganda signed in July 2015 and revised in April 2017.