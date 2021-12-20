Murder suspect demands to be released after 22 years on remand

A 50-year-old man who has spent 22 years behind bars has gone to the High Court seeking to be released from Luzira upper prison. Alex Twinomugisha says he last appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates' Court in 199 for mention of the murder charges but he has never been committed to the High Court for trial. Twinomugisha has been serving another 20-year sentence for the murder of Tooro Prince Happy Kijanangoma. In his affidavit, he argues that his co-convicts John Sanyu Katuramu and Patrick Kwezi were released on 11th/September this year after serving their prison terms.