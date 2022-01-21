Multiplex comes under fire for shoddy road work

Multiplex Construction Company Limited has come under attack for shoddy work in Kabale Municipality. The company was a company contracted to upgrade three roads at a cost of UGX 21.7 billion starting in May 2021. The works were expected to see the tarmacking of the 2.49-kilometre Rushoroza road that connects Kabale town to the Catholic diocesan Headquarters, among other roads. A survey of the works found that the contractor only started working in December 2021 instead of May, as agreed in the contract. The works are still at a preliminary stage. Kabale Municipality Mayor Sentaro Byamugisha and other district leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the quality and pace of work.