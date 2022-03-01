Mulago hospital boss netted over mismanagement claims

The Mulago hospital Executive Director Byarugaba Baterena has been arrested by the State House Monitoring Unit on allegations of corruption. Speaking to NTV on phone, Dr. Warren Namara the Director of the unit said that during investigations, they found some inconsistencies in procurement, equipment, especial drugs and human resource. Namara further highlighted that five others officers from Mulago management have recorded statements over the same as an investigation looks into four years of alleged mismanagement of the biggest government referral hospital.