Mityana MP wins 100 metre race at EAC games

The Heads of state of the East Africa Community are expected to meet virtually on Wednesday this week to officially welcome the Democratic Republic of Congo into the Community. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African affairs Rebecca Kadaga made this announcement at the awards ceremony of the EAC Inter parliamentary games held in Arusha Tanzania. This colorful ceremony turned chaotic when Kenyan Mp’s led by their Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi tore papers opposing the award of a medal to Uganda in the Men’s category for Golf.