Minister Chris Baryomunsi launches App to boost attendance and monitor school engagement

The Ministry of Information Technology and National Guidance, along with partners such as the Sustainable Impact Alliance Solutions and the Ministry of Education, has introduced technology that digitizes access to school information and documents. They have also launched an application that incentivizes students for regular school attendance. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT, said that this technology is specifically targeted at addressing the challenge of some learners in UPE and USE who attempt to pass final exams without attending classes regularly.