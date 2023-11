Memorial service held for late educationist Joyce Mpanga in Kampala

Friends and former colleagues have gathered to join the family of the late educationist Joyce Mpanga in a special memorial service at St. Stephen's Church Lungujja in Lubaga Division, here in Kampala. The service attracted several dignitaries from both Mengo and the Central Government, who paid tribute to Joyce Mpanga. She passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday after being rushed to Kampala Hospital due to chest pains.