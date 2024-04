Mass yellow fever vaccination campaign launched across 53 districts

The Ministry of Health has rolled out the mass yellow fever vaccination exercise today, which will run in 53 districts across the country until April 8. According to the Ministry, this marks the second phase of the yellow fever preventive mass campaign. The campaign targets areas within the yellow fever belt, spanning across the African continent, and Uganda is among the 29 countries at high risk. Norbert Atukunda reports.