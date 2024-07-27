Manufacturers urge government to increase Judges at industrial court to address backlog of cases

Manufacturers have called on the government to increase the number of judicial officers at the industrial court to expedite labor disputes swiftly. Under the current law, it is supposed to have five judges but only has two judges - hence the backlog of over 1000 cases. This was during a training of industrial human resource managers on the status of industrial laws and dispute resolutions at the industrial court division in Kampala.