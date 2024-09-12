Lukwago demands EC explanation for rejecting PFF party name

Erias Lukwago, the interim leader of the breakaway FDC faction and one of the overseers of the activities of the yet-to-be-gazetted People's Front for Freedom Party (PFF), has demanded that the Independent Electoral Commission (EC) justify its rejection of their proposed party name and symbols. This demand follows a letter from the Secretary of the Electoral Commission, Leonard Mulekwah, instructing the People's Front for Freedom Party to comply with the Political Parties and Organizations Act of 2005, which prohibits registering political parties or organizations with names or symbols already in use by other registered parties. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde has more on this story...