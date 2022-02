Looking into the case behind Masaka high HIV prevalence

A report from a nationwide HIV impact assessment ranked greater Masaka with the highest prevalence rate at 8.1 per cent compared to the national prevalence of 5.5% per cent. Today, which is World Condom day, we visited the Namirembe landing site, in Masaka one of the fishing communities to find out why HIV is spreading so fast. Fishing communities are the leading HIV transmission areas in Uganda.