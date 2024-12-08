Looking at realities of Uganda’s energy transition crossroads| Panorama

The curtains closed on the UN’s annual climate summit, COP29 on November 24 in the Azerbaijan capital, Baku, with a less-than-desired finance package of 300 billion dollars and faltered commitments on fossil fuel transition, which is good news for countries like Uganda. The summit, which got off to a rocky start with the re-election of Donald Trump as the next US President looming large in the shadows, was panned by critics as among others underwhelming and ‘disappointing’. However, this comes on the back of an energy transition, with Uganda scratching left and right to raise 5 billion dollars or about 18 trillion shillings as financing for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. In itself, this project could push commercial oil production's start date to the end of 2027.