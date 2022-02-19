Legislators call for dialogue between Among, Zaake

A section of Parliamentarians and political commentators are calling for a dialogue between the Deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among and Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake to resolve the current difference between them. The disagreement is behind plans to effectively call for Zaake's removal from the parliamentary commission. As we found, many feel that censuring Zaake could be a bad precedent, as it makes him the first to suffer such punishment.