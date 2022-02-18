Lands ministry to assess correct forest boundaries

The Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development has embarked on the process of opening the Boundaries of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve in Kikuube District. A team from the Ministry led by Wilson Ogalo the Commissioner for Surveys and Mappings last met with area leaders in Kikuube District at the Office of the RDC to agree on the parameters of the exercise. This follows public complaints, first raised by the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to protect the sprawling forest, that covered over 41,142 hectares.